Adam Peaty wins Great Britain's first gold in 100m breaststroke to defend Olympic title

Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title Monday when he claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking the fifth-fastest time in history.

The 26-year-old powered to the line in 57.37sec ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, he bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool.

The unstoppable Peaty turned at the halfway mark in 26.73, and despite no crowds at the Tokyo Aquatic Center to cheer him on, he was never threatened.

"I haven't felt this good since 2016. It just means the world to me," Peaty told BBC Sport. "I thought I had the best preparation in my life but then you throw in morning finals, and you throw all that out the window. That's really what it takes to be an athlete. It's not who's the best all year round, it's the best person on the day who's the most adaptable and really who wants it more."

Peaty's mother Caroline was ecstatic after her son's win. "So glad that’s over, blood pressure must be through the roof lol. Our house was so quiet, we couldn’t breathe. We are beyond proud. Love u loads," she wrote on Twitter.

Peaty first broke the world record at the 2015 British championships. In 2019 he became the first man to break through the 57-second barrier.