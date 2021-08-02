Sjoerd Marine on India reaching Olympic semifinal: This is 'Chak De India' in reality

India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marine was ecstatic after his team beat Australia 1-0 on Monday to reach its first-ever Olympics semifinal.

"How my heart was? Its still working. I was like...ggahhh but that's in every match in the last three games," Marijne said after the match.

"Oh man, what we've tried to do and what we have done is work match by match. What can we improve in the next one and the next one.

"The defending was not good enough especially defending in the circle. So we focussed on that. It also helps keep your mind away from winning and losing.

"It's all about the mindset. I told the girls that we have nothing to lose, so play free, and that's what we did today. It's like a dream come true. I think this is the Chak De India in reality," he added.

India is the only country with two hockey teams still alive at the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, India will face Argentina, which beat Germany 3-0 earlier on Monday.