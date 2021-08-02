Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Sjoerd Marine on India reaching Olympic semifinal: This is 'Chak De India' in reality India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marine was ecstatic after his team beat Australia 1-0 on Monday to reach its first-ever Olympics semifinal. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2021 10:40 IST Team India celebrates with their coaching staff after winning their women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar 02 August, 2021 10:40 IST India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marine was ecstatic after his team beat Australia 1-0 on Monday to reach its first-ever Olympics semifinal."How my heart was? Its still working. I was like...ggahhh but that's in every match in the last three games," Marijne said after the match."Oh man, what we've tried to do and what we have done is work match by match. What can we improve in the next one and the next one. Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach first Olympic semifinal "The defending was not good enough especially defending in the circle. So we focussed on that. It also helps keep your mind away from winning and losing."It's all about the mindset. I told the girls that we have nothing to lose, so play free, and that's what we did today. It's like a dream come true. I think this is the Chak De India in reality," he added. A goal that will go in the history books! Watch Gurjit Kaur's brilliant drag flick that led #IND to a 1-0 win over #AUS in an epic quarter-final #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/MkXqjprLxo— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021 India is the only country with two hockey teams still alive at the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, India will face Argentina, which beat Germany 3-0 earlier on Monday. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :