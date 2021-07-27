Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India beats Spain 3-0, Rupinder Pal Singh scores brace

Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men's hockey Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday.

Manpreet Singh's men bounced back from the 1-7 drubbing against Australia on Sunday.

The top four teams from the six-member Pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

