Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India beats Spain 3-0, Rupinder Pal Singh scores brace Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men's hockey Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 08:04 IST Rupinder Pal Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 08:04 IST Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men's hockey Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday.As it happened| Tokyo Olympics, IND 3 - 0 ESP Hockey LIVE: Rupinder Pal brace extends India's lead against Spain Manpreet Singh's men bounced back from the 1-7 drubbing against Australia on Sunday.The top four teams from the six-member Pool will advance to the quarterfinals.More to follow...