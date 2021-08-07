India in Tokyo Neeraj Chopra: India's golden boy at Tokyo 2020 Olympics - in pictures Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. Team Sportstar 07 August, 2021 18:45 IST Team Sportstar 07 August, 2021 18:45 IST Golden age: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics by winning the men's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 87.58 in the men's javelin throw final on Saturday. Photo: AFP 1/4 Let it sink in: Neeraj is only the second Indian since shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008 to win an individual gold at the Olympics. He is also the first Indian since independence to win an athletics medal at the Olympics. Photo: AP 2/4 Throw it like Neeraj: Neeraj started off with a 87.03m throw. He threw 87.58 on his second attempt and 76.79m on his third. This was after he had become the first Indian javelin thrower in history to qualify for the Olympic finals. Photo: Getty Images 3/4 Best-ever haul: Neeraj's javelin gold makes Tokyo 2020 India's best-ever medal haul at the Olympics, surpassing the six medals in London 2012. P.V. Sindhu in badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, the men's hockey team and Bajrang Punia in wrestling won bronze medals. Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting and Ravi Kumar Dahiya in wrestling bagged silver. Photo: REUTERS 4/4 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.