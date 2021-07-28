Tokyo Olympics: India loses 1-4 to Great Britain in women's hockey

India women's hockey team lost 1-4 to defending champion Great Britain, its third consecutive defeat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan on Wednesday.

Following an early goal by playmaker Hannah Martin, the Indian squad pulled level with its opponent shortly after before falling behind in the 19th minute when Martin bagged her second.

The British team ran out comfortable winner in the end, scoring twice more in the second half.

The Indians wasted too many chances as Hannah Martin (2nd and 19th minute), Lily Owsley (41st minute) and Grace Balsdon (57th minute) scored for Great Britain to hand the reigning champion its second consecutive win in Pool A.

For India, Sharmila Devi scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute, off a deflection after a Gurjit Kaur penalty corner.

The Indians needed at least one point from this game to be safe but they now will have to win their remaining two matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

India had earlier lost 1-5 to World No.1 Netherlands before slumping to a 0-2 defeat against Germany. India will next play Ireland on Friday, while an encounter against South Africa follows.