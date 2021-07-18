Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowing - Player profiles, ranking, opponents, form guide Tokyo Olympics: Complete player profiles, rankings, opponents and form guide of all Indian badminton players who will take part at the Summer Games in the Japanese capital. V.V. Subrahmanyam 18 July, 2021 20:24 IST Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (R) and Arvind Singh (L) qualified for the Olympics in men’s lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo. - AFP V.V. Subrahmanyam 18 July, 2021 20:24 IST Arvind SinghAge: 25Olympics qualification - top two from Asia with Arjun Lal JatCategory: Lightweight men's doubles scullsForm guide: 2018 Asian Games reserve; Arvind with another partner Bhagwan Singh (Asiad bronze) participated in the 2019 World championship lightweight men’s double sculls. He later partnered Arjun Jat Lal to win 2019 Asian championship silver. He also won another silver with Lal again in the men’s double sculls in the 2019 Hyderabad Nationals.Coming from a farmer’s family in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Singh is the younger of the two sons in a family which thrives on agriculture. He started rowing in 2016 in Roorkee before being spotted by the chief national coach Dronacharya Ismail Baig.RELATED | Tokyo Olympics: Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat set for 'extreme' conditions in India's rowing medal bid Training for three hours daily under Baig's guidance at the Army Rowing Node in Pune, he says winning silver in the 2019 Asian championship was the high-point of his brief career with Jat in men’s double sculls.Singh made the cut by virtue of an impressive performance in the Olympics qualifiers at the same venue where the Tokyo Games are scheduled. While he is excited about making his Olympic debut, he frankly admits that medal prospects are extremely challenging.If the weather conditions are similar to what were prevalent during the Tokyo qualifiers, then we can hope to pull off a major surprise.RELATED | Olympics-bound India rowers forced to cancel preparatory trip to Portugal RELATED | Rowing coach Baig shares Tokyo experience amid COVID Arjun Lal JatAge: 24Olympics qualification - top two from Asia with Arvind SinghCategory: Lightweight men's doubles scullsForm guide: 2018 Asian Games reserve; Jat participated in the singles sculls in the 2019 World championship, won 2019 Asian Championship silver with Singh in South Korea, 2019 Hyderabad Nationals silver in double sculls with the same partner.Son of a farmer, this Jaipur-born rower is delighted at making the cut with Singh for the men’s doubles sculls in Tokyo Olympics.Like his partner, Jat too started rowing in 2016 and the two were in the 2018 Asian Games reserves.Incidentally, Jat participated in the 2019 World Championship single sculls but failed to make a serious impact and Singh combined with Asiad bronze medallist Bhagwan Singh in double sculls in the same championship and expectedly didn’t finish with any creditable show.READ: Indian rower Arjun Lal says Olympic buzz missing in Tokyo Later on, both Jat and Singh combined to clinch silver in the 2019 Asian championship.Heading into his maiden Olympics, Jat is all geared up for the biggest challenge of his career. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :