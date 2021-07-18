Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowing - Player profiles, ranking, opponents, form guide

Arvind Singh

Age: 25

Olympics qualification - top two from Asia with Arjun Lal Jat

Category: Lightweight men's doubles sculls

Form guide: 2018 Asian Games reserve; Arvind with another partner Bhagwan Singh (Asiad bronze) participated in the 2019 World championship lightweight men’s double sculls. He later partnered Arjun Jat Lal to win 2019 Asian championship silver. He also won another silver with Lal again in the men’s double sculls in the 2019 Hyderabad Nationals.



Coming from a farmer’s family in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Singh is the younger of the two sons in a family which thrives on agriculture. He started rowing in 2016 in Roorkee before being spotted by the chief national coach Dronacharya Ismail Baig.



Training for three hours daily under Baig's guidance at the Army Rowing Node in Pune, he says winning silver in the 2019 Asian championship was the high-point of his brief career with Jat in men’s double sculls.



Singh made the cut by virtue of an impressive performance in the Olympics qualifiers at the same venue where the Tokyo Games are scheduled. While he is excited about making his Olympic debut, he frankly admits that medal prospects are extremely challenging.



If the weather conditions are similar to what were prevalent during the Tokyo qualifiers, then we can hope to pull off a major surprise.



Arjun Lal Jat

Age: 24

Olympics qualification - top two from Asia with Arvind Singh

Category: Lightweight men's doubles sculls

Form guide: 2018 Asian Games reserve; Jat participated in the singles sculls in the 2019 World championship, won 2019 Asian Championship silver with Singh in South Korea, 2019 Hyderabad Nationals silver in double sculls with the same partner.

Son of a farmer, this Jaipur-born rower is delighted at making the cut with Singh for the men’s doubles sculls in Tokyo Olympics.

Like his partner, Jat too started rowing in 2016 and the two were in the 2018 Asian Games reserves.



Incidentally, Jat participated in the 2019 World Championship single sculls but failed to make a serious impact and Singh combined with Asiad bronze medallist Bhagwan Singh in double sculls in the same championship and expectedly didn’t finish with any creditable show.



Later on, both Jat and Singh combined to clinch silver in the 2019 Asian championship.



Heading into his maiden Olympics, Jat is all geared up for the biggest challenge of his career.