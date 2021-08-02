Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur's Discus Final at 4:30 PM IST; When and Where to watch, Live Streaming Updates Discus Throw Olympics 2020 Final: Get the live streaming updates of Kamalpreet Kaur - Indian Athlete Women's discus throw olympics final starting at 4.30 PM IST. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 15:18 IST India's Kamalpreet Kaur reacts after her throw during the qualification round of the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 15:18 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the women's discus throw final where India's Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action at the Olympic Stadium on Monday at 4:30 PM IST. Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo OlympicsIndia's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event.Women's Discus Throw Final Start ListQualifying Rank Athlete Country Personal Best Qualifier ThrowWorld Ranking1Valarie Allman USA 70.15m66.42m42Kamalpreet KaurIND66.69m 64.00m 323Sandra PerkovicCRO71.41m 63.75m24Kristin PudenzGER66.31m 63.73m65Daisy OsakueITA63.66m 63.66m266Marike SteinackerGER64.03m 63.22m217Yaime Perez CUB69.39m 63.18m18Liliana CAPOR66.40m 62.85m129Yang Chen CHN67.03m 62.72m710Claudine VitaGER66.64m 62.46m811Shadae LawranceJAM67.05m 62.27m1712Izabela da SilvaBRA62.18m 61.52m24 The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.