Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur's Discus Final at 4:30 PM IST; When and Where to watch, Live Streaming Updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the women's discus throw final where India's Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action at the Olympic Stadium on Monday at 4:30 PM IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics

India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event.

Women's Discus Throw Final Start List

Qualifying Rank Athlete Country Personal Best Qualifier Throw World Ranking 1 Valarie Allman USA 70.15m 66.42m 4 2 Kamalpreet Kaur IND 66.69m 64.00m 32 3 Sandra Perkovic CRO 71.41m 63.75m 2 4 Kristin Pudenz GER 66.31m 63.73m 6 5 Daisy Osakue ITA 63.66m 63.66m 26 6 Marike Steinacker GER 64.03m 63.22m 21 7 Yaime Perez CUB 69.39m 63.18m 1 8 Liliana CA POR 66.40m 62.85m 12 9 Yang Chen CHN 67.03m 62.72m 7 10 Claudine Vita GER 66.64m 62.46m 8 11 Shadae Lawrance JAM 67.05m 62.27m 17 12 Izabela da Silva BRA 62.18m 61.52m 24

The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.