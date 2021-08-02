Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur's Discus Final at 4:30 PM IST; When and Where to watch, Live Streaming Updates

Discus Throw Olympics 2020 Final: Get the live streaming updates of Kamalpreet Kaur - Indian Athlete Women's discus throw olympics final starting at 4.30 PM IST.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 15:18 IST

India's Kamalpreet Kaur reacts after her throw during the qualification round of the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 15:18 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the women's discus throw final where India's Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action at the Olympic Stadium on Monday at 4:30 PM IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics

India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event.

Women's Discus Throw Final Start List

Qualifying Rank Athlete Country Personal Best Qualifier ThrowWorld Ranking
1Valarie Allman USA 70.15m66.42m4
2Kamalpreet KaurIND66.69m 64.00m 32
3Sandra PerkovicCRO71.41m        63.75m2
4Kristin PudenzGER66.31m        63.73m6
5Daisy OsakueITA63.66m        63.66m26
6Marike SteinackerGER64.03m        63.22m21
7Yaime Perez CUB69.39m       63.18m1
8Liliana CAPOR66.40m        62.85m12
9Yang Chen CHN67.03m        62.72m7
10Claudine VitaGER66.64m        62.46m8
11Shadae LawranceJAM67.05m        62.27m17
12Izabela da SilvaBRA62.18m        61.52m24

 

The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.