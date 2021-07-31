Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics long jump: M. Sreeshankar fails to make cut for final M. Sreeshankar recorded distances of 7.69m, 7.51m and 7.43m, which weren't enough for him take him into the final 12. Team Sportstar 31 July, 2021 17:08 IST Sreeshankar of Team India competes in the Men's Long Jump Qualification on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 31 July, 2021 17:08 IST M. Sreeshankar failed to make the cut for the men's long jump finals after a disappointing qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.The Indian recorded distances of 7.69m, 7.51m and 7.43m, and finished 13th in the qualification. His attempts weren't enough for him take him into the final 12 and were well short of his personal best and national record of 8.26m.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :