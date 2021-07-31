Tokyo Olympics long jump: M. Sreeshankar fails to make cut for final

M. Sreeshankar failed to make the cut for the men's long jump finals after a disappointing qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Indian recorded distances of 7.69m, 7.51m and 7.43m, and finished 13th in the qualification. His attempts weren't enough for him take him into the final 12 and were well short of his personal best and national record of 8.26m.

More to follow...