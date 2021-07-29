Mary Kom's Olympic journey comes to an end after Tokyo 2020 exit

India boxer M.C. Mary Kom ceded that despite wanting to make it to the Paris Olympics, she may have featured in her last edition of the Games after her round of 16 exit at Tokyo 2020.

Kom, 38, lost 2-3 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. Kom had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Valencia coming into this bout.

RELATED | Mary Kom knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in Round of 16

Unless the International Boxing Association (AIBA) amends the qualification rule, this is effectively her last Olympics. Rule 1.1.1. of the new AOB competition rules states that "men and women boxers between the ages of 19 to 40 are categorised as elite boxers". And only elite boxers are allowed to participate in the Olympics.

"There is an age limitation which could prevent me from going to Paris 2024. Otherwise, yes! I am still strong enough (laughs). If you have the will power and strong mentality, and have the focus, [I can]," Kom told media after her defeat.

Speaking about the fight, the Manipuri boxer said, "In the first round, both of us didn't fight. I tried to make out her game plan and strategy. There was no accuracy or strong punches from either of us. I tried to stay calm and focussed."