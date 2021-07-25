Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Mary Kom beats Miguelina Garcia in Tokyo Olympics opener, moves to last-16 India's M. C. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina Garcia of Dominican Republic in a first round women's 51kg bout at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 13:43 IST Mary Kom (L) exchanges punches with Miguelina Garcia during the Women's Flyweight category on day two of the Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 13:43 IST Indian boxing superstar M. C. Mary Kom advanced to the second round of the women's 51kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.She defeated Dominican Republic's Miguelina Garcia by split decision to move to the last-16. Four of the five judges had scored the bout in favour of Mary Kom. RELATED | Boxing in Tokyo Olympics: Vikas Krishan crashes out The Indian pugilist had gone for a lot of counter punches in the first round. But Miguelina recovered well in the second and managed to land a few blows.Miguelina eventually left herself open and went on the attack in the third which meant Mary managed to find her way to land some punches and win the encounter.She will take on Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the next round. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :