Equestrian at Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza, Seigneur Medicott end dressage placed ninth

Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Miza and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished the dressage stage of equestrian eventing at the Tokyo Olympics placed ninth on Saturday.

Mirza and his gelding amassed 28.00 penalty points in dressage on Friday, breaking into the top 10 at sixth position. The pair eventually ended the day tied seventh with Sweden's Louise Romeike and her horse Cato 60 on points (28.00). In dressage, lower the penalty score, higher the rider and horse place in the standings.

World number one Oliver Townend from Great Britain was the overnight leader with 23.60 points but was quickly toppled by double Olympic champion, Germany's Michael Jung astride Chipmunk with 21.10 points.

Mirza and Medicott placed ninth in a 62-pair field (one less than the original 63 after Austria's Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati withdrew from the event.

His coach, German Olympic gold medallist Sandra Auffarth had an underwhelming run, finishing in 37th place astride Viamant du Matz, having scored 34.10.

Mirza, 29, and Medicott have earlier won two silver medals in individual and team eventing at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.



Dressage is a form of horse riding where the horses perform a series of predetermined movements in an arena measuring 20m x 60m which has markers to indicate where the changes need to be done. The arena has markers placed symmetrically indicating where movements are to start and finish and where changes of pace or lead are to occur.



Dressage is the first of three phases in Individual eventing, the remaining two are Cross Country and Show Jumping, the lowest cumulation of penalties in all three phases decides the top 25 who will then proceed to a second round of show jumping to decide the winner.



Fouaad’s next event after the dressage round which is Cross Country is scheduled on August 1 at 4:15 am. This phase will see the horses move to Sea Forest Cross-Country Course.