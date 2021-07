Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 8: Complete list of medallists

South Korean archer An San secured her third straight archery gold medal via shoot-off in the final of the women’s individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Chinese paddler Ma Long beat compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2 to clinch the table tennis men's singles gold. He became the first player in Olympic history to win the title for a second time.

Complete list of medallists on Day eight:

ARCHERY

Women's Individual

GOLD: An San (KR)

SILVER: Elena Osipova (ROC)

BRONZE: Lucilla Boari (ITA)

BADMINTON

Mixed Doubles

GOLD: Wang Yi Lyu & Huang Dong Ping (CHN)

SILVER: Zheng Si Wei & Huang Ya Qiong (CHN)

BRONZE: Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (JPN)

JUDO

CANOE SLALOM

Men's Kayak

GOLD:Jiri Prskavec (CZE)

SILVER: Jakub Grigar (SLO)

BRONZE: Hannes Aigner (GER)

CYCLING

Men's BMX Racing

GOLD: Niek Kimmann (NED)

SILVER: Kye Whyte (GBr)

BRONZE: Carlos Ramirez Yepes (COL)

Women's BMX Racing

GOLD: Bethany Shriever (GBr)

SILVER: Mariana Pajon (COL)

BRONZE: Merel Smulders (NED)

FENCING

Men's Epee Team

GOLD: Japan

SILVER: Russian Olympic Committee

BRONZE: South Korea

Men's +100kg

GOLD: Lukas Krpalek (CZE)

SILVER: Guram Tushishvili (GEO)

BRONZE: Teddy Riner (FRA)

Women's +78kg

GOLD: Akira Sone (JPN)

SILVER: Idalys Ortiz (CUB)

BRONZE: Iryna Kindzerska (AZB) & Romane Dicko (FRA)

ROWING

Men's Eight

GOLD: New Zealand

SILVER: Germany

BRONZE: Great Britain

Women's Eight

GOLD: Canada

SILVER: New Zealand

BRONZE: China

Men's Single Sculls

GOLD: Stefanos Ntouskos (GRE)

SILVER: Kjetil Borch (NOR)

BRONZE: Damir Martin (CRO)

Women's single sculls

GOLD: Emma Twigg (NZ)

SILVER: Hanna Prakatsen (ROC)

BRONZE: Magdalena Lobnig (Austria)

SHOOTING

Women's 25m pistol

GOLD:Vitalina Batsarashkina (ROC)

SILVER: Kim Minjung (South Korea)

BRONZE: Xiao Jiaruxuan (CHN)

SWIMMING

Men's 200m backstroke

GOLD: Evgeny Rylov (ROC)

SILVER: Ryan Murphy (USA)

BRONZE: Luke Greenbank (GBr)

Women's 200m breaststroke

GOLD:Tatjana Schoenmaker (SA)

SILVER: Lilly King (USA)

BRONZE: Annie Lazor (USA)

Women's 100m freestyle

GOLD: Emma McKeon (AUS)

SILVER: Siobhan Haughey (HKG)

BRONZE: Cate Campbell (AUS)

Men's 200m individual medley

GOLD: Wang Shun (CHN)

SILVER: Duncan Scott (GBr)

BRONZE: Jeremy Desplanches (SWI)

TENNIS

Men's Doubles

GOLD: Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (CRO)

SILVER: Marin Cilic & Ivan Dodig (CRO)

BRONZE: Marcus Daniell & Michael Venus (NZ)

TRACK & FIELD

Men's 10,000m

GOLD: Selemon Barega (ETH)

SILVER: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

BRONZE: Jacob Kiplimo (UGA)

TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS

Women

GOLD: Zhu Xueying (CHN)

SILVER: Liu Lingling (CHN)

BRONZE: Bryony Page (GBr)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Singles

GOLD: Ma Long (CHN)

SILVER: Fan Zhendong (CHN)

BRONZE: Dimitrij Ovtcharov (GER)