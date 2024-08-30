La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season

Goals from Bryan Gil, Viktor Tsygankov, Abel Ruiz and Cristhian Stuani secured Girona a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, earning it its first win of the La Liga season.

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the La Liga title battle last season, Girona started the new campaign with a disappointing draw at Real Betis followed by a 3-0 thrashing at Atletico Madrid.

But roared on by their fans on Wednesday, Girona dominated from the start thanks to an inspired performance by Gil, who arrived in July on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

A long-range strike from Gil was blocked by the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute but he managed to break the deadlock in the 34th minute. He pounced on a cross by Tsygankov to net an acrobatic volley past the goalkeeper.

Girona kept pressuring and Tsygankov extended their lead in the 53rd minute when Lucas Torro sliced a clearance attempt and gifted the ball to the Ukraine midfielder who scored with a tidy finish from inside the box.

Three minutes later, Ruiz scored the third with an unstoppable strike into the top corner and substitute Stuani tapped in the fourth from a Donny van de Beek cross in added time to close the easy win for the locals.

Girona moved up to seventh in the standings with four points from three matches.