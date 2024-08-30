MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the La Liga title battle last season, Girona started the new campaign with a disappointing draw at Real Betis followed by a 3-0 thrashing at Atletico Madrid.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 09:05 IST , Girona, Catalonia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Girona's Bryan Gil celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match against Osasuna.
Girona’s Bryan Gil celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish league football match against Osasuna. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Girona's Bryan Gil celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match against Osasuna. | Photo Credit: AFP

Goals from Bryan Gil, Viktor Tsygankov, Abel Ruiz and Cristhian Stuani secured Girona a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, earning it its first win of the La Liga season.

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the La Liga title battle last season, Girona started the new campaign with a disappointing draw at Real Betis followed by a 3-0 thrashing at Atletico Madrid.

But roared on by their fans on Wednesday, Girona dominated from the start thanks to an inspired performance by Gil, who arrived in July on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

A long-range strike from Gil was blocked by the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute but he managed to break the deadlock in the 34th minute. He pounced on a cross by Tsygankov to net an acrobatic volley past the goalkeeper.

ALSO READ | La-Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas

Girona kept pressuring and Tsygankov extended their lead in the 53rd minute when Lucas Torro sliced a clearance attempt and gifted the ball to the Ukraine midfielder who scored with a tidy finish from inside the box.

Three minutes later, Ruiz scored the third with an unstoppable strike into the top corner and substitute Stuani tapped in the fourth from a Donny van de Beek cross in added time to close the easy win for the locals.

Girona moved up to seventh in the standings with four points from three matches.

