MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas

A feeble Real Madrid had to dig deep to avoid a shock first La Liga defeat of the season in another dreary performance by the champions, who are fourth in the standings with five points from three games, four behind leaders Barcelona.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 08:59 IST ,  Las Palmas, Canary Islands - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score during the Spanish La Liga match against Las Palmas.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score during the Spanish La Liga match against Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score during the Spanish La Liga match against Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr fired in a second-half penalty to cancel out Alberto Moleiro’s early opener as the Spanish giants salvaged a nervy 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas on Thursday.

A feeble Real Madrid had to dig deep to avoid a shock first La Liga defeat of the season in another dreary performance by the champions, who are fourth in the standings with five points from three games, four behind leaders Barcelona.

France captain Kylian Mbappe once again failed to deliver as he has yet to score his first goal in La Liga after joining the Spanish and Champions League winners as a free agent from Paris St Germain in June.

Although manager Carlo Ancelotti made four changes from the team that struggled to win against lowly Valladolid on Sunday, Real once again started the match slow and unfocussed, allowing Las Palmas’ Moleiro to slot in a tidy finish from a quick counter in the fifth minute.

Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro celebrates after scoring the opening goal vs Real Madrid during a La Liga match.
Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro celebrates after scoring the opening goal vs Real Madrid during a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro celebrates after scoring the opening goal vs Real Madrid during a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The hosts wasted several chances to extend the lead against a chaotic and disorganised Real defence, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making three incredible saves.

Following the break, Rodrygo came off the bench to provide the visitors some much-needed pace and creativity that they lacked in the first half.

Las Palmas goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made fine saves from efforts by Antonio Ruediger, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr, but it was the forward Sandro who wasted a clear chance to extend the lead for the locals in the 54th minute, hitting the ball well over the bar.

However, the La Liga champions managed to rescue a point thanks to Vinicius’s strike from the penalty spot after a handball by defender Alex Suarez.

Real Madrid will host Betis on Sunday, while 16th-placed Las Palmas will travel to the Basque Country to face Alaves. 

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Real Madrid /

Vinicius Junior /

Las Palmas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  2. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  2. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment