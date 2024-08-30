MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti

Ancelotti said he expected his team to play better together and blamed himself, saying that he needs to work harder and do a better job.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 09:19 IST ,  Las Palmas, Canary Islands - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the La Liga match against Las Palmas.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the La Liga match against Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the La Liga match against Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday there was no excuse for his side’s slow start to the La Liga season after the team fought back to rescue a 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas thanks to a Vinicius Jr goal late in the second half.

Ancelotti said he expected his team to play better together and blamed himself, saying that he needs to work harder and do a better job.

“It is clear that we are struggling to find the soundness of last season. But we must not look for excuses. The schedule is tight and we have to recover quickly, because on Sunday we have another game,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“I need to have a clearer strategy, to give the players more clarity in what I want. It’s costing us more than we thought. We have to work and concentrate on the path we want to take.

ALSO READ | La-Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas

After only one win in three matches to start the season, last year’s La Liga and Champions League winners Real are fourth in the standings with five points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappe, who joined Madrid in July from Paris St Germain but has yet to score in La Liga, but the coach refused to criticise individual players.

“Our game has been slow. There is not much mobility and the strikers are receiving the ball with the opposing teams already close. When we don’t have the ball, we leave too many spaces between the lines,” Ancelotti said.

“I don’t think it’s a mental problem, because the team trains well. It’s just that sometimes you don’t find the best way to play.... Things are not going well and we have to fix it soon.”

