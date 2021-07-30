Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Fencing: Japan beats ROC, wins gold in men’s epee team The host nation beat the Russian Olympic Committee 45-36 to become the first Asian country to win gold in men's epee team fencing. AP TOKYO 30 July, 2021 21:03 IST Gold medallists Koki Kano, Kazuyasu Minobe, Masaru Yamada and Satoru Uyama of Team Japan celebrate the men's epee team final victory at Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS AP TOKYO 30 July, 2021 21:03 IST Japan became the first Asian nation to win Olympic gold in men’s epee team fencing by beating the Russian team 45-36.Japan was the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Koki Kano beat second-ranked epee fencer Sergey Bida 8-3 in the last bout to seal the victory.READ: Tokyo 2020 Athletics: Barega wins thriller; Sable breaks national record but misses final No team from outside Europe had made the podium since Cuba at the 2000 Sydney Games.South Korea beat China 45-42 for the bronze medal. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :