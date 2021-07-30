Tokyo Olympics Fencing: Japan beats ROC, wins gold in men’s epee team

Japan became the first Asian nation to win Olympic gold in men’s epee team fencing by beating the Russian team 45-36.

Japan was the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Koki Kano beat second-ranked epee fencer Sergey Bida 8-3 in the last bout to seal the victory.

No team from outside Europe had made the podium since Cuba at the 2000 Sydney Games.

South Korea beat China 45-42 for the bronze medal.