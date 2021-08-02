Tokyo Olympics Women's Volleyball: Rampant Brazil warms up for quarterfinal in style

Brazil finished off its group stage campaign in women’s volleyball in style, with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 victory over Kenya at the Ariake Arena on Monday. It was its fifth win in as many matches.

Brazil thus topped Pool A with 14 points, two ahead of Serbia, the silver-medallist at Rio, which defeated South Korea 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 for its fourth win. The Koreans, however, still made it to the quarterfinals after securing the third place in the group. Dominican Republic also entered the last eight.

From Pool B, the United States, Italy, Turkey and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) reached the quarterfinals, which will be played on Wednesday.

The quarterfinal line-up: South Korea v Turkey, Dominican Republic v United States, Serbia v Italy, Brazil v Russian Olympic Committee.

The results: Volleyball (preliminary league):

Women: Pool A: Serbia bt South Korea 25-18, 25-17, 25-15; Dominican Republic bt Japan 25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19; Brazil bt Kenya 25-10, 25-16, 25-8.

Pool B: Turkey bt ROC 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10; United States bt Italy 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12; China bt Argentina 25-15, 25-22, 25-19.

Beach Volleyball (Round of 16):

Men: Martins Plavins & Edgars Tocs (LAT) bt Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Junior & Bruno Oscar Schmidt (BRA) 21-19, 21-18; Ilya Leshukov & Konstantin Semenov (RUS) bt Marco Grimalt & Esteban Grimalt (CHL) 21-16, 21-16; Paolo Nicolai & Daniele Lupo (ITA) bt Michal Bryl & Grzegorz Fijalek (POL) 22-20, 21-18; Viacheslav Krasilnikov & Oleg Stoyanovskiy (ROC) bt Pablo Herrera Allepuz & Adrian Gavira Collado (ESP) 22-20, 21-17; Alison Cerutti & Alvaro Moraiso Filho (BRA) bt Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva & Jose Luis Rubio Camargo (MEX) 21-14, 21-13; Julius Thole & Clemens Wickler (GER) bt Jacob Gibb & Tri Bourne (USA) 17-21, 21-15, 15-11.

Women: April Ross & Alix Klineman (USA) bt Lidianny Echevarria Benitez & Leila Consuelo Martinez-Ortega (CUB) 21-17, 21-15; Sarah Pavan & Melissa Humana-Paredes (CAN) bt Liliana Fernandez Steiner & Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (ESP) 21-13, 21-13.