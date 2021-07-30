Home Olympic News Korean archer An San, Olympic triple gold medallist, faces anti-feminist sentiments for short hair Tokyo Olympics:The short haircut of South Korean archer An San, who has won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has attracted anti-feminist sentiment at home. Reuters 30 July, 2021 17:55 IST Growing animosity toward feminism and public policy to promote women's rights has become a hot topic in South Korea. Olympic gold medal-winning archer An San has seen some of that heat directed at her - for her haircut. - Getty Images Reuters 30 July, 2021 17:55 IST The short haircut of South Korean archer An San, who has won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has attracted anti-feminist sentiment at home.Online abuse, calling her hairstyle "feminist", comes against a backdrop of rising anti-feminist sentiment among South Korean young men.The 20-year-old archer won South Korea's first gold on Saturday, then claimed another gold in the women's team event. She also beat India's Deepika Kumari in the quarterfinal of the women's individual event enroute to finally taking gold in this event too. 'GOLDEN GIRL' An San The South Korean is a triple Olympic gold medallist at the age of 20! Women's individual Mixed team Women's team#Archery | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N0BOp2x4C2— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 30, 2021 After she won a matchplay in the 1/16 elimination round of the women's individual event on Thursday, her coach blocked reporters from asking "unnecessary" questions, apparently aware of the controversy.An herself said she would answer only questions related to the Games, even before a reporter finished a question about the online hostility.Growing animosity toward feminism and public policy to promote women's rights has become a hot topic in South Korea.READ: Archery: Deepika Kumari loses to An San in quarters, out of Tokyo Olympics Some South Korean politicians and celebrities posted messages and their own short-hair photos to support An."With that firm look, please shoot through every prejudice in the world. We stand by your short-cut hair and support you," Sim Sang-jung, a lawmaker from a minority Justice Party, said in a tweet.Another post urged people to call the Korea Archery Association to defend An from online hatred. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :