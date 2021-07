Tokyo Olympics Day 2, Indians in action on July 24: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 24 so that you can stay up to speed!

July 24

Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifle qualification – Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 5:00

Archery – Mixed team round of 16 – Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav – 6:00

Hockey – Men vs New Zealand – 6.30

Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifle final – 7:15

Judo – Women 48kg all rounds – Shushila Likmabam – 7:30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls heats – Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh – 7:50

Shooting – Men’s 10m air pistol qualification – Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary – 9:30

Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg – S. Mirabai Chanu – 10:20

Archery – Mixed team medal rounds – 10:45

Shooting – Men’s 10m air pistol final – 12:00

Table tennis – Mixed doubles – A. Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra vs Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (China) – 12:00

Badminton – Men’s doubles -- Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Lee Yang & Chi-Lin Wang (Taipei) – 12:20

Badminton – Men’s singles – B. Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) – 13:00

Table tennis – Women’s singles: Manika Batra vs Tin-tin Ho (Great Britain) – 15:45

Boxing – Men’s welterweight round of 32 – Vikas Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa – 15:54

Table tennis – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem (Sweden) – 16:20

Hockey – Women vs Netherlands – 17.15