Tokyo Olympics: 28 of 121 Indian athletes likely to attend opening ceremony

India is likely to send a 28-member team, accompanied by six officials, for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 23. The final list will be released later in the day.

None of the shuttlers, shooters, archers and tennis players will attend the ceremony, while both the hockey teams will also skip the event. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, judoka Shushila Devi will also be among the absentees since most of them are in action the following day.

As it stands, the boxing, table tennis, sailing and rowing teams will be present, along with gymnast Pranati Nayak, fencer Bhavani Devi and one swimmer.

With local fans banned from attending the opening ceremony, the organisers have also restricted the number of officials from each nation to six.

London Olympics bronze-medallist Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh have been named as India's flag bearers. The opening ceremony will be held at the Olympic Stadium from 4:30 pm IST (8 pm local time) onwards.