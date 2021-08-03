PM Modi to invite Tokyo Olympics contingent to Red Fort on August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Tokyo Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations. He will meet and interact with them at that time.

In addition to the event, the PM will also invite the Olympic participants to his residence for an interaction.

Modi had held a virtual conference with Olympians MC Mary Kom, P.V. Sindhu, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and A. Sharath Kamal before the contingent left for Tokyo.

Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sindhu (badminton) opened India's medal account in Tokyo, with boxer Lovlina Boroghain in the hunt for the third.

The men's hockey team will play Germany for the bronze medal on Thursday.