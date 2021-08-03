Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 12; Men's hockey team loses to Belgium in semis While Indian men's hockey team lost their semifinal against Belgium, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and javelin thrower Annu Rani couldn't qualify for the finals of their respective events. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 20:09 IST Indian men's hockey team after losing the semifinal against Belgium in Tokyo on Tuesday. - PTI Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 20:09 IST The Indian men's hockey team lost 2-5 to Rio silver medallist Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday. India will now face Germany in the bronze medal match.Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 24th overall in the men's shot put qualification with a best throw of 19.99m and did not qualify for the final.READ MORE: Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 12 Highlights: Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to qualify for shot put finalINDIAN RESULTS ON TUESDAYHockey: Men’s Semifinal – India lost 2-5 to Belgium. India will now face Germany in the bronze medal match.Athletics: Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Annu Rani (29th overall) did not qualify for the finalMen’s Shot put Qualification – Tajinderpal Singh Toor (24th overall) did not qualify for the final.Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final – Sonam Malik lost 2-2 to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia on the criteria of a bigger point move. Sonam can't make it to repechage round as the Mongolian wrestler lost her quarterfinal match. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :