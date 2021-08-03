Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 12; Men's hockey team loses to Belgium in semis

The Indian men's hockey team lost 2-5 to Rio silver medallist Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday.

India will now face Germany in the bronze medal match.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 24th overall in the men's shot put qualification with a best throw of 19.99m and did not qualify for the final.

INDIAN RESULTS ON TUESDAY

Hockey: Men’s Semifinal – India lost 2-5 to Belgium. India will now face Germany in the bronze medal match.

Athletics: Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Annu Rani (29th overall) did not qualify for the final

Men’s Shot put Qualification – Tajinderpal Singh Toor (24th overall) did not qualify for the final.

Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final – Sonam Malik lost 2-2 to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia on the criteria of a bigger point move. Sonam can't make it to repechage round as the Mongolian wrestler lost her quarterfinal match.