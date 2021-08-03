Tokyo Olympics: P.V. Sindhu dedicates medal to her fans

World champion P. V. Sindhu has dedicated her bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics to her supporters and those who played a part in her journey so far.



After being felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who described Sindhu as “one of the greatest Olympians India has produced” she said, “In Tokyo, I could not see many spectators, fans but I am sure, billions of people from India have shown their love, support and put in all the efforts and blessings. So I dedicate (this medal) to all of them. I can’t thank you all enough for your support and encouragement.



“My parents are here and I would like to thank them for their efforts and sacrifices that got me here. Especially my coach Park Tae-Sang, with whom I have been working for more than a year now. I think his hardwork and dedication got us to where we wanted our dreams to come true. And it has come true.”

Thakur, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presented Sindhu with a large golden salver. Another golden salver was presented to her Korean coach Park Tae-Sang. During this brief function. Sindhu’s family members were also present.



Park, who admitted being in awe of the large media presence at the airport and the honour bestowed on him, thanked Sindhu for her efforts in winning the medal. He highlighted her hard work during the pandemic.

Earlier, Sindhu received a warm welcome at the airport in the presence of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Ajay Singhania. In anticipation of her arrival from Gate No. 5 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, two drum-beaters set the mood. The presence of a large number of camerapersons from the media made Sindhu and her coach take a bit longer to reach their waiting cars.



On arrival, Sindhu expressed her gratitude to the BAI and the Sports Authority of India for all the support.



Sindhu became the first female athlete from India to win medals in back to back Olympic Games. She added a bronze from Tokyo to go with the silver medal from Rio in 2016.