PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to reach Tokyo Olympics semis

P.V. Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi to advance to the semifinals of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. World No. 7 Sindhu got the better of Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to make the last four.

The match lasted 56 minutes. The first game took 23 minutes and the second 33. Sindhu will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Tai Tzu-Ying and Intanon Ratchanok.

"I'm really happy with the win, but it's not over yet," said Sindhu after the match.

What a moment this was - both players sink to their knees after an exhausting, grueling 54-stroke rally. Those 62 seconds felt like eternity! #Badminton #TeamIndia | #Olympics | @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/W6BlLrZlgX — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) July 30, 2021

Tokyo Olympics Live Badminton Quarterfinals Updates: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score: Sindhu ready for last eight battle

On Thursday, the World No. 7 had got the better of World No. 12 Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in 41 minutes. Sindhu’s fifth victory over the Danish rival in six encounters was also her easiest in terms of the points conceded. In the months leading to her World title in 2019, the lanky Indian beat Mia thrice.

PV Sindhu: Was the best match of the tournament for me so far

This year, when competitions began in January, Mia surprised Sindhu in three games in Thailand Open before the Indian avenged the loss in the Swiss Open in March.