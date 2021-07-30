Tokyo Olympics 2020, Women's Badminton Singles Quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Updates: Sindhu ready for last eight battle

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Blog of Women's Badminton Singles Quarterfinals between PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

World No. 7 PV Sindhu has an 11-7 head-to-head record against the world No. 5 Yamaguchi

Sindhu, the No.6 seed has beaten the Japanese in the All England Open quarters most recently in March this year.

Sindhu came back a set down to win the match 16-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.

On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.

Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in fray after the rest of the shuttlers crashed out.

Yamaguchi, the No. 4 seed, has also had three straight-games wins on the trot in Tokyo

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarterfinals live in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s singles quarter-finals will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarter-final will be available on Sony Liv.