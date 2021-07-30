Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020, Women's Badminton Singles Quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Updates: Sindhu ready for last eight battle Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Catch the women's singles badminton quarterfinals live streaming updates between Sindhu and Yamaguchi today from 1.15 PM IST. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 July, 2021 12:33 IST PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 July, 2021 12:33 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Blog of Women's Badminton Singles Quarterfinals between PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.World No. 7 PV Sindhu has an 11-7 head-to-head record against the world No. 5 YamaguchiSindhu, the No.6 seed has beaten the Japanese in the All England Open quarters most recently in March this year.Sindhu came back a set down to win the match 16-21, 21-16, 21-19. Reigning world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in fray after the rest of the shuttlers crashed out. Yamaguchi, the No. 4 seed, has also had three straight-games wins on the trot in TokyoWhere to watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarterfinals live in India?The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s singles quarter-finals will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarter-final will be available on Sony Liv.