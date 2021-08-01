LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020, Women's Singles: PV Sindhu vs He Bing-Jiao Live Streaming: Sindhu eyes historic Bronze, second Olympic medal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Badminton women's singles Bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and HE Bingjiao.

Sindhu will have a shot at a second successive Olympic medal when she takes on China’s He Bingjao for the bronze medal match on Sunday.

PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in Tokyo Olympics semifinal, to face He Bingjiao for bronze

Tai Tzu-ying, who defeated Sindhu, will face another Chinese Chen Yufei in the final.

“It’s a bit sad that I am not on the winning side, but I have one more match to go so I need to keep my tempo going, recover soon and come back tomorrow,” said Sindhu, while adding that her opponent did particularly well to not commit unforced errors.

How can PV Sindhu beat He Bingjiao in bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Here's what Sindhu needs to do to get the better of Bingjiao.

First of all, Sindhu needs to keep aside the historical facts like her 6-9 loss-win record (winning 15 games and losing 20). She can draw confidence from the fact that last time they played, in the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals, Sindhu won 21-19, 21-19.

1. Knowing that her rival is a rally player, much like Nozomi Okuhara, Sindhu could avoid playing long rallies. Frequent change of direction of returns is more important than varying the length of the returns.

2. Finishing strokes must be executed at the earliest instead of waiting to set up a point.

3. Be ready to play with powerful, downward strokes and wait for the defensive lift from her rival to finish the point. She needs to play more down-the-line smashes than the predictable cross-court tosses.

PV Sindhu after semifinal defeat: I should have taken the first game

4. Unlike Tai Tzu Ying, He Bingjiao does not have great deception. Therefore, Sindhu can afford to play the shuttle closer to the backline and then change the direction with flicks on either flank.

5. Much will depend on how Sindhu controls the net.

6. The placements on the backcourt will have to be a lot more accurate than they were against Tai.

7. Knowing how well-trained and fit her opponent is, Sindhu would do well to go flat out in the first two games to finish the match. Since Sindhu has not played a single match spanning three games, He Bingjiao could test her stamina never before in the competition.