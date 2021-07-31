How can PV Sindhu beat Tai Tzu Ying in semis at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

P.V. Sindhu will take on Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday. Sindhu trails Tai 5-13 in the head-to-head, and has lost the last three times they had played against each other. Here's how she can beat Tai today.

Do's

Stay alert for Tai’s variety of strokes from the back of the court. Tai has a way of executing different strokes, in varying lengths, using almost the same action. Saina and Vimal have called this “style” of Tai “funny” and difficult to fathom.

To deny Tai such opportunities, Sindhu needs to play more half-smashes to bring her rival to 'lift' the shuttle from the forecourt and stay ready to ‘kill’ the shuttle following these mid-court returns.

Sindhu should attack more than she has in any of her three previous matches in Tokyo. Downward shots will make Tai opt for defensive strokes and that will enhance Sindhu’s chances of winning the point.

Don’ts

Sindhu should not engage Tai in longer rallies, as she did against Akane Yamaguchi at times, on Friday.

Be ready to lunge forward to lift the shuttle since Tai loves to attack the shuttle each time it stays longer in the air. The length of Sindhu’s returns from the forecourt should not be longer than necessary. Dribbles, as close to the net as possible, work well against Tai.

Tai’s cross-court flicks, especially those from the backhand corner, are highly deceptive and mostly accurate. Attacking strokes from Sindhu will cut down on such opportunities for Tai.

In short, Sindhu should attack at the first available opportunity, keep up the pressure by using half-smashes and drops to place the shuttle on the forecourt.