Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Women's Singles Semifinals Live Updates: Sindhu aims Olympic medal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Badminton semifinal between PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

PV Sindhu to face Tai Tzu Ying in semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

The fight against Yamaguchi

With monstrous smashes, lung-exhausting rallies and the deftest of disguised drop shots, P. V. Sindhu posted a gritty win over Akane Yamaguchi in an epic encounter. Sindhu’s 21-13, 22-20 victory propelled her into the semifinals, where she will meet her long-time rival, the second-seed Tai Tzu Ying.

56 minutes

A rousing 21-13, 22-20 win

A semifinal date with Tai Tzu Ying



The results:

Women singles (quarterfinals): Chen Yufie (Chn) bt An Se Young (Kor) 21-18, 21-19; He Bingjiao (Chn) bt Nozomi Okuhara (Jpn) 13-21, 21-13, 21-14; P. V. Sindhu bt Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) 21-13, 22-20; Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) bt Ratchanok Intanon (Tha) 14-21, 21-18, 21-18.

Mixed doubles (final): Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping (Chn) bt Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong (Chn) 21-17, 17-21, 21-19; (for bronze medal): Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino (Jpn) bt Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet (Hkg) 21-17, 23-21.

Men’s doubles (semifinals): Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin (Tpe) bt Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan (Ina) 21-11, 21-10; Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen (Chn) bt Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Mas) 24-22, 21-13.