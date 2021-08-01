PV Sindhu wins bronze in Tokyo, second successive Olympic badminton medal

PV Sindhu beat He Bingjiao of China 21-13, 21-15 in the Women's singles Bronze Medal match on Sunday to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu won silver at Rio 2016, where she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin in a tight, three-game final.

On Saturday, Sindhu lost her semifinal to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21. Bingjiao lost to compatriot Chen Yufei 21-16, 13-21, 21-12.

Sindhu becomes the first Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu is now has five World Championship medals including a gold, two medals in consecutive Asian Games, two medals at Commonwealth Games and two Olympic medals.