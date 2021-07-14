Olympic Quiz

QUIZ: How well do you know the Olympics?

As we move closer to the Tokyo Olympics, here's a quiz for you to see how well you know the Games.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 July, 2021 16:52 IST
Olympic Rings

The Tokyo Olympics will be held in Japan from July 23 to August 8.   -  Getty Images

1.Tokyo was scheduled to host the Olympics once before when the Games had to be cancelled? When?
2.At which edition of the Olympics were women first allowed to compete?
3.Cricket has been an Olympic sport only once. In what year?
4.How many times has India won the hockey gold at the Olympics? How many were consecutive?
5.At the Ancient Olympic Games, sprint, javelin throw, discus throw and long jump were four of the five events in the pentathlon. What was the fifth?
6.Who was the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympics?
7.In 2008, Michael Phelps broke the record for most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games. Whose record did he break?
8.India has won two medals in athletics at the Olympic Games. Who won them and when?
9.Only once has the Olympics been held in two different countries. When and where?
10.Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics. But who was the first Indian to win a medal in wrestling at the Games?