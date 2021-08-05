Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Would have felt better if I had won gold

After winning silver in the men's 57kg free style category, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wore an unsatisfied look on his face as he met with reporters after the clash, saying he 'would have felt better inside if he had won gold.'

"We've been working for so long towards this (the Olympics), and after I qualified, my target was the gold medal and I've got silver now. Maybe I deserve this now. Going forward I will work harder and win the gold," the 23-year-old said after his bout.



His opponent, ROC's Zavur Uguev beat Dahiya 7-4 to achieve the unique distinction of being the Olympic and world champion.

"Uguev is a good wrestler and has been a world champion a few times also. We worked on the opponent but maybe we fell short somewhere. We will work on these areas and try for gold next time. If I won gold, I would have felt a lot more from inside, but this is alright," Dahiya said about the Russian.

He also dedicated his medal to COVID warriors back home.

"In our country, there are people fighting COVID-19 - doctors, sanitation works - I would like to dedicate this medal to them. They stepped up during the pandemic and this goes to them," he added.