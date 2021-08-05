Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: 'Magic Man' Taylor wins final at the death, Japan's Kawai claims gold Taylor, trailing by 2-3 with 17 seconds left, pulled off a perfectly timed double leg takedown to win 4-3 against Iran's Yazdanicharati in the men's middleweight final. Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 05 August, 2021 19:35 IST Men's Freestyle 86kg gold medalist David Morris Taylor III of Team United States with his gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 05 August, 2021 19:35 IST American David Morris Taylor III edged Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati to win the Olympic freestyle middleweight gold medal on Thursday, turning the bout around in the dying seconds to clinch victory.Yazdanicharati, a Rio champion in the welterweight category, was looking to level up in Tokyo and was leading 3-2 with 17 seconds left. But Taylor, nicknamed 'Magic Man', pulled off a perfectly timed double leg takedown to win 4-3.The shocked Iranians in the stands were in tears while Yazdanicharati, a gold medallist in 2016, was inconsolable as his coaches held him up and carried him back to the dressing room."I'm Olympic champion for the rest of my life," screamed Taylor, who was bleeding from a cut above his eye as he walked away from the arena with a torn singlet and the American flag draped around him.READ MORE: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins wrestling silver medal at Tokyo OlympicsRussian Artur Naifonov held his nerve to seal a narrow 2-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev and bag the first bronze, while San Marino won their third medal in Tokyo after Myles Amine beat India's Deepak Punia 4-2 for the second bronze.In the men's freestyle bantamweight category, two-time world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat India's two-time Asian champion Ravi Kumar Dahiya to win the gold.Uguev was in control and scored points in the second period when Kumar threw caution to the wind in a bid to get back into the contest. Leading 7-4 in the final minute, Uguev defended well to win the bout.American Thomas Gilman, who qualified for the bronze medal bout via the repechage, dismantled Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi to win 9-1, leaving another Iranian in tears as the 26-year-old also had to be picked up and taken away by his coaches.Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan beat Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 5-1 for the second bronze.SECOND KAWAI SISTER WINS GOLDRisako Kawai of Japan beat Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women's freestyle lightweight final to win the gold medal -- a day after her sister Yukako won the freestyle middleweight final.READ MORE: Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Would have felt better if I had won goldThey became the second pair of Japanese siblings to win gold medals in Tokyo after Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi in the judo.American Helen Maroulis, a gold medallist in Rio, quashed the challenge of Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan with a series of takedowns to win the bronze with an 11-0 win by technical superiority.Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova pinned 2016 silver medallist Valeria Koblova of ROC for the second bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :