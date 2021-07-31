Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting LIVE: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in action in 50m rifle 3 positions

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of India's shooting events on Competition Day 8 at Tokyo 2020. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the Asaka Shooting Range.

LIVE COMMENTARY

WOMEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS QUALIFICATION ROUND

Kneeling

Anjum (Series 2): [10, 9, 10]

Tejaswini (Series 2): [9, 9]

Anjum (Series 1): 99 [10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10]

Tejaswini (Series 1): 97 [9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10]



Tejaswini calms her nerves to shoot five consecutive 10s after starting off with two 9s.



Anjum drops just one point after the first kneeling series.

- Anjum Moudgil (Bib No. 1474) and Tejaswini Sawant (Bib No. 1476) will be starting off from firing points 48 and 46, respectively.

RULES FOR WOMEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS QUALIFICATION ROUND

In this events, the participants shoot over a distance of 50 meters in kneeling, prone and standing positions, using a 5.6 millimeters (0.22 inches) caliber rifle, with a maximum weight of 6.5 kilograms.

The center of the target is positioned at 0.75 meters above the floor and its total diameter measures 154.4 millimeters.

During the qualification round, every shooter has to fire 40 shots each in the kneeling, prone and standing position within a total of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The maximum score per shot is 10.

