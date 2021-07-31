Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting LIVE: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in action in 50m rifle 3 positions Tokyo Olympics 2020, Today's Shooting Events Live: Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at 8.30 AM IST. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 08:42 IST FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil (left) and Tejaswini Sawant of India pose during the medal ceremony at Gold Coast 2018. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 08:42 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of India's shooting events on Competition Day 8 at Tokyo 2020. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the Asaka Shooting Range.LIVE COMMENTARYWOMEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS QUALIFICATION ROUNDKneelingAnjum (Series 2): [10, 9, 10]Tejaswini (Series 2): [9, 9]Anjum (Series 1): 99 [10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10]Tejaswini (Series 1): 97 [9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10]Tejaswini calms her nerves to shoot five consecutive 10s after starting off with two 9s.Anjum drops just one point after the first kneeling series.- Anjum Moudgil (Bib No. 1474) and Tejaswini Sawant (Bib No. 1476) will be starting off from firing points 48 and 46, respectively.RULES FOR WOMEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS QUALIFICATION ROUNDIn this events, the participants shoot over a distance of 50 meters in kneeling, prone and standing positions, using a 5.6 millimeters (0.22 inches) caliber rifle, with a maximum weight of 6.5 kilograms.The center of the target is positioned at 0.75 meters above the floor and its total diameter measures 154.4 millimeters.During the qualification round, every shooter has to fire 40 shots each in the kneeling, prone and standing position within a total of 2 hours and 45 minutes.The maximum score per shot is 10.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will the Indian shooters play at the Tokyo Olympics? Two of the 15 Indian shooters -- Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant -- will compete on July 31.At what time will the Indian shooters be in action? The shooting event will start today at 8:30 AM IST (12 PM local time).Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.