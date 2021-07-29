Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles tweets her thanks for fan support

Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 29 July, 2021

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final of the individual all-around gymnastics competition.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo 29 July, 2021 09:12 IST

She withdrew after the first rotation, vault, because she said wasn’t in the right head space to compete.

A day later, she gave up her chance to defend her all-around title.

READ: Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics individual all-around final to focus on mental health

The most decorated gymnast ever said in a tweet, “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

Biles still has not decided if she will compete in the individual events.

The women's all-around competition is Thursday night Tokyo time, while individual events start Sunday.

