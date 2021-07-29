Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Simone Biles tweets her thanks for fan support Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. AP Tokyo 29 July, 2021 09:12 IST Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final of the individual all-around gymnastics competition. - GETTY IMAGES AP Tokyo 29 July, 2021 09:12 IST Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics.She withdrew after the first rotation, vault, because she said wasn’t in the right head space to compete.A day later, she gave up her chance to defend her all-around title.READ: Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics individual all-around final to focus on mental healthThe most decorated gymnast ever said in a tweet, “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.” the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021 Biles still has not decided if she will compete in the individual events.The women's all-around competition is Thursday night Tokyo time, while individual events start Sunday. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :