Tokyo 2020 Athletics: Gardiner wins men's 400m gold

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won gold in the men's 400 metres at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday, running a finely balanced race to shut out the Americans once again in an event they once dominated.

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia, the silver medallist at the 2019 world championships in Doha and third-fastest this year, took the silver.

READ | Tokyo 2020: Rapinoe, Lloyd fire USWNT to bronze medal

Kirani James of Grenada, the 2012 gold medallist and the silver medallist five years ago in Rio, grabbed bronze.

American Michael Cherry, who ran a personal best, finished a disappointing fourth ahead of his compatriot Michael Norman to continue the country's poor run on the men's side of the track events.