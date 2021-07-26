Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Women's Hockey Live Score: India aims to bounce back after loss against Netherlands

This is Sportstar's match blog of the Indian Women's team's Tokyo 2020 Olympics hockey game against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday.

UPDATES:

- CURRENT RANKING-

Currently, India is number five in the Pool A points table having played and lost one game with a goal difference of four. However, Germany is placed third on the table after its win against the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Great Britain having three points to its tally.

- HOW INDIA FARED AGAINST NETHERLANDS -

The Indian Women's Hockey Team kicked-started its Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign with a disappointing 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in Group A at the North Pitch in Oi Hockey stadium Tokyo on Saturday.

- HOW GERMANY FARED AGAINST GREAT BRITAIN-

On the other hand, Germany’s Women’s Hockey Team surpassed the defending champions Great Britain 2-1 in its first game on Sunday. Surprisingly, there were two green cards and one yellow card given to Anne Schröder, Franzisca Hauke and Viktoria Huse respectively.

THE SQUADS: India - Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal (C), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo. Germany- Anne Schröder, Jette Fleschütz, Nike Lorenz(C), Pia Maertens, Lisa Altenburg, Franzisca Hauke, Amelie Wortmann, Julia Sonntag(GK), Kira Horn, Sonja Zimmermann, Viktoria Huse, Maike Schaunig, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Cécile Pieper, Pauline Heinz, Lena Micheel, Hanna Granitzki, Selin Oruz.

