Tokyo Olympics, IND vs JPN Hockey LIVE: India faces Japan

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian men's hockey team's final Tokyo 2020 group game against Japan. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday.

LIVE MATCH UPDATES:

India reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 men's Olympics hockey tournament in Tokyo on Thursday, thanks to an inspired 3-1 victory over the 2016 Rio Games gold medallist Argentina, while the Netherlands and Great Britain also progressed to the last-eight stage.

FULL SQUADS: India - P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh. Japan - Koji Yamasaki, Genki Mitani, Seren Tanaka, Hiromasa Ochiai, Kazuma Murata, Kenta Tanaka, Kenji Kitazato, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Kaito Tanaka, Ken Nagayoshi, Kentaro Fukuda, Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada, Horotaka Zendana, Takashi Yoshikawa, Kota Watanabe, Yoshiki Kirishita.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs):