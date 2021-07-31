Tokyo Olympics, IND 0 - 0 RSA Women's Hockey LIVE: India faces South Africa

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian women's hockey team's final Tokyo 2020 group game against South Africa. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The players from both teams are out on the field, and it is time for the national anthems, which will be followed by the toss in the middle.

The team lineups are out!

INDIA XI: Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Rani Rampal (C), Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Nisha.

COACH - Sjoerd Marijne.

SOUTH AFRICA XI: Erin Hunter (C), Charne Maddocks, Tarryn Glasby, Quanita Bobbs, Phumelela Mbande (GK), Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Kristen Paton, Taryn Mallett, Celia Seerane, Marizen Marais.

COACH - Robin van Ginkel.

In case you missed it, the Indian men’s hockey team outclassed host Japan 5-3 in its last group game of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to finish second in Pool A. The side’s third successive win puts it in good stead ahead of the quarterfinals, where it will face Great Britain.

FULL STORY | Tokyo Olympics: India thumps Japan 5-3 to finish second in group stage

Navneet Kaur scored a late goal as India beat Ireland in a Pool A match to stay alive in the women's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics. If India defeats South Africa and Ireland doesn't come out on top against Great Britain, the Indians will book their place in the knockout stage of the 2021 Games.

READ MORE | Women's Hockey: India beats Ireland 1-0 to keep quarterfinal hopes alive in Tokyo

THE SQUADS: India - Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi. South Africa - Quanita Bobbs, Erin Hunter, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Taryn Mallett, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto, Toni Marks, Nicole Walraven.

