Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics, IND 0 - 0 RSA Women's Hockey LIVE: India faces South Africa Hockey at Tokyo 2020 Olympics live score: Sportstar brings you the commentary updates from the women's Pool A encounter between India and South Africa from 8:45 AM IST. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 08:36 IST The Indian women's hockey team will take on South Africa in a crucial Pool A encounter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 08:36 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian women's hockey team's final Tokyo 2020 group game against South Africa. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium.LIVE UPDATES:The players from both teams are out on the field, and it is time for the national anthems, which will be followed by the toss in the middle.The team lineups are out!INDIA XI: Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Rani Rampal (C), Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Nisha.COACH - Sjoerd Marijne.SOUTH AFRICA XI: Erin Hunter (C), Charne Maddocks, Tarryn Glasby, Quanita Bobbs, Phumelela Mbande (GK), Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Kristen Paton, Taryn Mallett, Celia Seerane, Marizen Marais.COACH - Robin van Ginkel.In case you missed it, the Indian men’s hockey team outclassed host Japan 5-3 in its last group game of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to finish second in Pool A. The side’s third successive win puts it in good stead ahead of the quarterfinals, where it will face Great Britain.FULL STORY | Tokyo Olympics: India thumps Japan 5-3 to finish second in group stage Navneet Kaur scored a late goal as India beat Ireland in a Pool A match to stay alive in the women's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics. If India defeats South Africa and Ireland doesn't come out on top against Great Britain, the Indians will book their place in the knockout stage of the 2021 Games.READ MORE | Women's Hockey: India beats Ireland 1-0 to keep quarterfinal hopes alive in Tokyo THE SQUADS:India - Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi.South Africa - Quanita Bobbs, Erin Hunter, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Taryn Mallett, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto, Toni Marks, Nicole Walraven.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs):At what time will the Indian women's hockey team be in action? The hockey game against South Africa will start today at 8:45 AM IST (12:15 PM local time).Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast India events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.