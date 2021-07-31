Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus throw final; Amit Panghal knocked out, Atanu Das eliminated

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and on Day 9, the focus remains on the Indian athletes who will be in action.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Hockey live score, India vs South Africa

Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics

India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final on August 2 with a best of 64m on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event.

All you need to know about Kamalpreet Kaur

Kaur broke the national record twice, first in the Federation Cup in March when she became the first Indian woman to go over 65m and later in the Indian Grand Prix-4 where she bettered it to 66.59m, which carried her to the sixth spot in the World list this year.

LIVE Updates

Athletics Update: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for the women's discus throw final with a distance of 64! Valarie Allman (66.42), Kamalpreet (64) and Daisy Osakue (63.66) are the top three.

Athletics Update: Kamalpreet Kaur throws a fantastic distance of 63.97 in the Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B and she moves to the second spot.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting LIVE: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in action in 50m rifle 3 positions

Boxing:

Amit Panghal knocked out in boxing pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo

Amit Panghal lost to Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia) 4-1 in the Men's flyweight round-of-16.

Panghal, the no. 1 seed in flyweight category, won the first round but was on the defensive for the large part of the bout thereafter. Martinez, on the other hand, landed his punches perfectly.

Panghal looked visibly tired in the next two rounds. The second round went Martinez's way, with four of the five judges giving him the upper hand. The third round saw the Colombian pocket 10 points each from all five judges awarding him 10 points each. Panghal managed only 44.

"We had sparred with him, we had seen him so many times. We have had several sparring sessions with him in Italy. We knew his tactics, he knew ours. It turned out to be the way we planned in the first round but very soon in the second round Amit couldn't keep up with his pace, got tired and it became a tough bout," said High performance boxing coach Santiago Nieva after the bout.

Amit Panghal knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics as he loses 1-4 to Colombia's Yuberjen Herny Martinez

Round 3: Amit's struggle in the rung continues as Martinez is all over him and this is not looking good for the Indian. The bout as well as Amit Panghal's Tokyo Olympics dream is slowly slipping away. It has, indeed.

Round 2: Martinez begins in an attacking fashion and has forced Amit into the defensive and the jabs are now flying from Martinez and Amit is feeling the heat. Martinez wins the second round 4:1.

Round 1: Amit Panghal starts well as he manages to get his left hook land on Martinez and then upped his ante with a solid right hook on Martinez's face. Panghal wins the bout 4:1.

Archery Update: Atanu Das crashes out of Tokyo Olympics after losing 4-6 to Japan's Furukawa Takaharu

Archery: Atanu Das is behind on the scoreboard as he trails Furukawa 0-2.

Furukawa 3-1 leads Atanu: In the second set, Atanu came up with an improved show to shoot a total of 28 as Furukawa, who shot 10 in his last shot tied at 28 as both archers took one point each.

It's 3-3 as Atanu shoots two 10s and a 8 to get 28 and 2 points while Furukawa ended on 27.

Ties at 4-4 and we are going down the wire again as both archers got a point each after finishing on 28 in the fourth set.

In the fifth and final set, Atanu failed to fire a 10 as he shot a 9 and then dropped to 8 and then shot 9 to score 26 points. Furukawa started with a 9 bettered with a 10 and then dropped to 8 but that enough to get him 27 points and 2 set points to pack off the Indian. No medal in archery for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Equestrian eventing update: The Dressage stage finally comes to an end with some major changes to the leader board. India's Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott finish tied ninth with Sweden's Louise Remeike and Cato 60. Double Olympic champion Michael Jung has toppled World number one Oliver Townend with an impressive 21.10 astride Chipmunk and looks in good form to make a strong case for a gold this time too. The next stage is cross-country on August 1.

Coming Up

Archery - Atanu Das will be in action as he faces Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in Men's Individual pre-quarters.

Boxing - Amit Panghal will open his campaign against Colombia's Yuberjen Herny Martinez.

Athletics Update: Seema Punia finishes sixth in her Qualification round and the wait continues as in whether she has qualified or not.

Athletics: Seema Punia in action in Women's Discus throw. Seema Punia gets a red flag on her first attempt and then she thrwos a distance of 60.57 and in the third drops down to land at the 58.94 mark.

It's an action-packed day with World Championships silver medallist, Amit Panghal up against Yuberjan Martinez of Colombia in the Round of 16. Next, will be Atanu Das who will be in action in the men's individual pre-quarterfinal.

The Athletes will soon take field with the likes of Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur and long jumper M. Sreeshankar in action. But the top draw will be Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles semifinals.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 31.

July 31

Boxing

Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) – 7:30 am

Quarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) – 3:36 pm

Shooting qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil – 8:30 am | Final – 12:30 pm

Athletics

Women’s discus throw Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 am

Women’s discus throw Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 am

Men’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar – 3:40 pm

Sailing – 49er Race 10 – Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar -- TBD

Archery men's individual Pre-Quarterfinal – Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) – 7:16 am

Semifinal – 11:15 am onwards

Medal rounds – 1:00 pm onwards

Badminton women’s singles semifinals – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 2:30 pm onwards

Hockey – India women vs South Africa – 8:45 am

All timings are in IST