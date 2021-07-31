Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020: Moudgil, Sawant fail to qualify for 50m rifle 3 positions final Anjum Moudgil finished with a score of 1167. 1171 was the qualifying mark. Team Sportstar Tokyo 31 July, 2021 11:56 IST Anjum Moudgil of India in action during the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Tokyo 31 July, 2021 11:56 IST In yet another disappointing outing for India shooters, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to make the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.As it happenedHaving started on a positive note, Moudgil meandered about the 10th place on the live rankings until the conclusion of the Kneeling and Prone stage of the qualification round. Tejaswini never looked to be in good touch since the get go, languishing at the very bottom of the pile. More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :