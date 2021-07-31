Tokyo Olympics 2020: Moudgil, Sawant fail to qualify for 50m rifle 3 positions final

In yet another disappointing outing for India shooters, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to make the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

As it happened

Having started on a positive note, Moudgil meandered about the 10th place on the live rankings until the conclusion of the Kneeling and Prone stage of the qualification round. Tejaswini never looked to be in good touch since the get go, languishing at the very bottom of the pile.

More to follow...