Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting LIVE Updates: Saurabh, Manu, Abhishek, Yashaswini in action in 10m air pistol mixed team

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the shooting events on Day 5 of Tokyo 2020. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Stay tuned! Manu, Saurabh, Abhishek and Yashaswini are set to try and win India its first medal at Tokyo 2020 at 9 AM local time (5:30 AM IST).

MIXED TEAM EVENTS (RIFLE/PISTOL) - TOKYO 2020 RULES



The two mixed team events (rifle/pistol) are making a debut in the Olympics today.

Since we haven't had any instances of these events having happened earlier, let me take you through the rules and regulations.

We will have two stages in each competition - first the qualification round, which has been broken up into two parts, followed by a bronze decider and a gold/silver-deciding final.

The scoring system will be similar to the individual events: we will have a full ring with inner-10s for pistol and the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) decimal scoring for rifles.

The scoring pattern

1. Qualification rounds

Team members will occupy adjacent lanes. In Part 1, each shooter will be allowed to fire 30 shots in as many minutes (a team has 60 shots in all). Each athlete fires independently; there's no fixed pattern as to how one goes about his or her shots with respect to the individual's teammate.

Eight teams move into qualification 2, where the scores are reset. In this round, we will have 40 shots in total; 20 each. Time alloted is 20 minutes. Four teams will qualify from here - the first two play the gold medal game and the 3rd and 4th team fight for bronze.

In case of equipment malfunctions in the qualification round, a jury member at the range has to decide whether it is a legitimate appeal. If it is, then the shooter will be allowed to replace or repair his or her weapon in the equipment change room. The clock however doesn't stop for anybody. In the case a shooter goes for a new weapon, he or she may also decide to go for sighters before shooting in the main round again.

2. Final

We will have decimal scoring in the final for both rifle and pistol.

Each team member will register one shot in 50 seconds. After all four are done, the total score of each team is calculated and 2 points are awarded to the highest scoring team. If we have equal scores, each team receives one point. The aim is to reach 16 first.

In case of a malfunction in the final, athletes will be allowed only one minute to repair or replace weapon. And only one malfunction can be reported.

WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO

10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM



Indians in action: Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Schedule: Qualification, stage 1 - 9 AM local time (5:30 AM IST), Qualification, stage 2 - 9:45 AM local time (6:15 AM IST), Medal rounds - 11 AM local time (7:30 AM IST)

10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

Indians in action: Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

Schedule: Qualification, stage 1 - 1:15 PM local time (9:45 AM IST), Qualification, stage 2 - 2 PM local time (10:30 AM IST), Medal rounds - 3:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST)

