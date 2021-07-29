Tokyo Olympics Athletics Preview: Kiplimo's big chance against World record holder Cheptegei

He is the World champion and world record holder in the 10,000m but Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei has not run the event this year.

The 24-year-old Cheptegei has just done three track events – the 1500, 3000 and 5000m – this season and that should give his 20-year-old compatriot Jacob Kiplimo, this year's world leader, plenty to think about with every round of the 25-lapper event on Friday when athletics begin at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 10,000m, which will be held at night, will be the lone final on Friday.

Dutee, Jabir and Avinash in action today

The opening day will see a lot of Indians in action. National record holder Dutee Chand, who will be doing the 100 and 200m in Tokyo, will be doing the shorter sprint on Friday while 400m hurdler M.P. Jabir, 3000m steeple chaser Avinash Sable and the 4x400m mixed relay, where India finished seventh at the last World championships in Doha, will all be running their opening round.

For Dutee and Jabir, a good first round will take them to the semifinal, while for Avinash and the relay team, the next round will be the final. Avinash entered the final at the 2019 Doha Worlds but he was down with COVID-19 in April a month after breaking the national record in Patiala.