Tokyo Olympics Golf: Lahiri slips to tied 28th spot

Anirban Lahiri tumbled to the tied 28th place after shooting a three-under 68 in the third round of the Olympics golf competition on Saturday.

After completing his unfinished second round at par in the morning, Lahiri started the third with a bogey. He recovered the dropped stroke on the seventh hole and found an ‘eagle’ on the eighth. On the flawless back nine, Lahiri had a lone birdie to show on the 14th hole.

“It’s been a disappointing 36 holes. I had a good finish to my round but I’m very disappointed, and barring a miracle, it will be hard for me to get on the podium tomorrow,” said Lahiri who has a three-round tally of six-under 207.

“I felt I was playing well and the first round started good (with a 67) but my second round, I kind of lost my momentum and never got it back. The course was very gettable but I haven’t played anywhere near my A-game the last day and a half."

Compatriot Udayan Mane (76, 69, 70) was tied 55th in the 60-player field.

USA’s Xander Schauffele (68, 63, 68) retained his top spot at 199. The World No 5 is a stroke ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama (69, 64, 67).