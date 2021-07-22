Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom faces Garcia, Amit Panghal gets a bye Tokyo Olympics 2020: No. 1 ranked Amit Panghal will receive a first round bye in the 52kg division, while Vikas Krishan will face Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the 53kg category. Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 18:51 IST MC Mary Kom won the bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 18:51 IST Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom will take on Dominician Republic's Miguelina Garcia in the first round of the women's 51kg division at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.No. 1 ranked Amit Panghal will receive a first round bye in the 52kg division, while Vikas Krishan will face Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the 53kg category on Saturday.Manish Kaushik is pitted against Great Britain's Luke McCormack on Sunday in the 69kg division. This is how 1st round of @Tokyo2020 looks like for our Baazigars as the Olympic draw unveiled earlier today Take a look, tell us what you think #RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/KjCeYTHJ5V— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 22, 2021 More to follow.. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :