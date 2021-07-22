Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom faces Garcia, Amit Panghal gets a bye

Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom will take on Dominician Republic's Miguelina Garcia in the first round of the women's 51kg division at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

No. 1 ranked Amit Panghal will receive a first round bye in the 52kg division, while Vikas Krishan will face Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the 53kg category on Saturday.

Manish Kaushik is pitted against Great Britain's Luke McCormack on Sunday in the 69kg division.





