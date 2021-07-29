Tokyo Olympics Day 7 Live Updates Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt at 6:15 AM; Round of 16 Knockout match

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Tokyo Olympics Day 7 with a complete focus on the Indian contingent along with world athletes in action on July 29.

Ace golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will start proceedings and will be followed by the rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh who have qualified for the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B.

But the star attractions will be shuttler P.V. Sindhu who will be up against Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 and London bronze medallist Mary Kom will be up against Ingrit Valencia.

PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games to enter Round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics

Archer Atanu Das will be competing in the Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations, while boxer Satish Kumar will face Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take in Argentina and the shooters along with the sailors will also be in action.

Indians in Action at Tokyo Olympics on July 29

GOLF

4:00 a.m. Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

ROWING

5:20 AM Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B - Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

SHOOTING

5:30 am 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

HOCKEY

6:00 am India vs Argentina Men's Match

BADMINTON

6:15 am PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

7:31 am Atanu Das Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

SAILING

8:35 am onwards Laser Men Race 7 & 8

8:35 am onwards 49er Men Race 5 & 6

8:45 am onwards Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8

BOXING

8:48 am Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg) - R16

15:36 pm - Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

16:16 pm - Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2: Sajan Prakash