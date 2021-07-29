Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 7 Live Updates Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt at 6:15 AM; Round of 16 Knockout match Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch all the Live action, results, schedule, medals tally as the Indian athletes will be competing on Day 7, July 29 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 July, 2021 05:25 IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 July, 2021 05:25 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Tokyo Olympics Day 7 with a complete focus on the Indian contingent along with world athletes in action on July 29.Ace golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will start proceedings and will be followed by the rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh who have qualified for the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B. But the star attractions will be shuttler P.V. Sindhu who will be up against Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 and London bronze medallist Mary Kom will be up against Ingrit Valencia. PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games to enter Round of 16 at Tokyo OlympicsArcher Atanu Das will be competing in the Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations, while boxer Satish Kumar will face Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy. The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take in Argentina and the shooters along with the sailors will also be in action. Indians in Action at Tokyo Olympics on July 29 GOLF4:00 a.m. Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan ManeROWING5:20 AM Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B - Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind SinghSHOOTING5:30 am 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi SarnobatHOCKEY6:00 am India vs Argentina Men's MatchBADMINTON6:15 am PV Sindhu vs Mia BlichfeldtARCHERY7:31 am Atanu Das Men's Individual 1/32 EliminationsSAILING8:35 am onwards Laser Men Race 7 & 88:35 am onwards 49er Men Race 5 & 68:45 am onwards Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8BOXING8:48 am Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg) - R1615:36 pm - Mary Kom vs Ingrit ValenciaSWIMMING16:16 pm - Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2: Sajan Prakash