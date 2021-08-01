Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 10; Sindhu wins bronze, Men's hockey team reaches semis

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu comfortably won her women's singles bronze medal match 21-13, 21-15 against China's He Bing Jiao to become the first individual female Olympian from India to win two medals.

Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal to progress to the semifinals for the first time in more than 40 years. India will next face Belgium for a place in the gold medal match.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020, Hockey QF highlights: India reaches semifinals with win over Britain

INDIAN RESULTS ON SUNDAY

Golf: Men’s individual - Anirban Lahiri (T42), Udayan Mane (56th)

Equestrian: Individual Eventing Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott (22nd overall)

Boxing: Men's Super heavyweight Quarterfinal - Satish Kumar lost 0-5 to B. Jalolov (UZB)

Badminton: Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match - P.V. Sindhu beat He Bingjiao (CHN) 21-13, 21-15.

Hockey: Men's Quarterfinal - India beat Great Britain 3-1. India will next face Belgium in the semifinal.