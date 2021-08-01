Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 10; Sindhu wins bronze, Men's hockey team reaches semis While shuttler P.V. Sindhu won her second Olympic medal with a straight games win in the bronze medal match, Indian men's hockey team progressed to the semifinals for the first time in more than 40 years. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 20:50 IST P.V. Sindhu with her women's singles bronze medal during the medal ceremony at Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 20:50 IST Shuttler P.V. Sindhu comfortably won her women's singles bronze medal match 21-13, 21-15 against China's He Bing Jiao to become the first individual female Olympian from India to win two medals.Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal to progress to the semifinals for the first time in more than 40 years. India will next face Belgium for a place in the gold medal match.READ MORE: Tokyo 2020, Hockey QF highlights: India reaches semifinals with win over BritainINDIAN RESULTS ON SUNDAYGolf: Men’s individual - Anirban Lahiri (T42), Udayan Mane (56th)Equestrian: Individual Eventing Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott (22nd overall)Boxing: Men's Super heavyweight Quarterfinal - Satish Kumar lost 0-5 to B. Jalolov (UZB) Badminton: Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match - P.V. Sindhu beat He Bingjiao (CHN) 21-13, 21-15.Hockey: Men's Quarterfinal - India beat Great Britain 3-1. India will next face Belgium in the semifinal. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :