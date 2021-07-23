Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for COVID-19 The 29-year-old Morais, considered to be the best European surfer before the Games, will miss the sport’s Olympic debut. AP TOKYO 23 July, 2021 20:00 IST The 29-year-old Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais, considered to be the best in Europe, will miss the sport's debut at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES AP TOKYO 23 July, 2021 20:00 IST Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport’s Olympic debut in Japan.Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening.“This is likely the saddest video I’ve ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won’t be able to compete nor represent my country,” he said in an Instagram video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frederico Morais (@fredericomoraiis) The Portuguese Olympic team said Morais would not travel to Tokyo as planned.“I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus,” Morais said in a statement issued through Portugal's Olympic team. “I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team.”The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :