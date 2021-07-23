Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Day One Preview

The opening day of competitions in volleyball promises plenty of exciting action at Ariake Arena on Saturday. As many as six matches are lined up in the men’s section – that means you will get a good look at all the 12 contenders.

Italy, the silver medallist at Rio 2016, will meet Canada at 5.30 am (IST) to start the proceedings. Reigning champion Brazil will take the court for its match against Tunisia from 7.35 am. Then in the last game of the day, the bronze medallist from Rio, the United States, will meet France at 6.15 pm.

In the day’s other matches, Argentina plays Russia, host Japan takes on Venezuela and Poland faces Iran. Among the players to watch out on day one are Alan Souza of Brazil and Poland’s Wilfredo Leon.

If you prefer beach volleyball, you won’t be disappointed either. Many a star will descend on the Shiokaze Park on Saturday. Among the brightest of them will be Alison Cerutti, one half of the Brazilian team that won the gold in Rio.

This time around, he is pairing up with Alvaro Morais Filho. They will take on Argentina’s Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Amado Azaad, at 6.30 am.

A little later in the day, at 1.30 pm to be precise, one half of the gold-medal winning women’s team from Rio will also be seen in action. Germany’s Laura Ludwig’s partner at Tokyo is Margareta Kozuch. They will meet the Swiss pair of Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart, at 11.30 am.