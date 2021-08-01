Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Cycling: Australia's Logan wins gold in inaugural BMX freestyle contest Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday. Reuters Tokyo 01 August, 2021 08:59 IST Australia's Logan Martin in action. - Getty Images Reuters Tokyo 01 August, 2021 08:59 IST Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.Daniel Dhers from Venezuela took silver and Britain's Declan Brooks won the bronze.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :