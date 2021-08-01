Tokyo Olympics

Cycling: Australia's Logan wins gold in inaugural BMX freestyle contest

Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.

Reuters
Tokyo 01 August, 2021 08:59 IST

Australia's Logan Martin in action.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Tokyo 01 August, 2021 08:59 IST

Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.

Daniel Dhers from Venezuela took silver and Britain's Declan Brooks won the bronze.

More to follow...

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App