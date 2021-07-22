Tokyo 2020: Djokovic to start quest for gold against Dellien

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will begin the next leg of his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam when he takes on Bolivia's 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien at the Tokyo Olympics in the opening round.

The Serbian will need to win in Tokyo and then the US Open later this year to achieve the feat that has so far only been accomplished by Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988.

Britain's Andy Murray, who is bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic men's singles title, will feature in a blockbuster opening round clash against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 15th.

Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev will be competing in Tokyo as a representative of the Russian Olympic Committee after the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences.

The world number two will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, ranked 37th in the world, in the first round.

Medvedev's compatriot, Andrey Rublev, drew Kei Nishikori, who will be Japan's main medal hope in men's singles.

In the women's singles draw at the Olympics, home favourite Naomi Osaka, who has not played since she quit the French Open in May, meets Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the women's matches.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, will be a heavy favourite to triumph on the hardcourts in Tokyo with all her majors coming on the same surface.

Players from 46 countries will compete for Olympic glory as the competition starts on Saturday at the Ariake Tennis Park.